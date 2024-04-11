Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check

The Malayalam movie Aavesham starring Fahadh Fasil hit theatres today. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

The Malayalam movie Aavesham starring Fahadh Fasil in the lead role hit theatres today. The movie has surpassed Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial and collected Rs 1.9 crore in advance booking in Kerala. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

More than 12 lakh tickets were sold last day. The movie is expected to enter et Rs 100 crore club soon. The movie revolves around a group of college students who find themselves in a predicament, aided by a local goon. The storyline bears similarities to "Romancham" and is reportedly inspired by real-life events.

The movie also stars Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidhyarthu, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Pooja Mohanraj, Neeraja Rajendran, Sreejith Nair and Thankam Mohan in the lead roles. Sameer Thahir takes charge of cinematography, while Vivek Harshan oversees the editing process. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.