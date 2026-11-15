Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman hosted a vibrant Diwali celebration at the City Council Chambers, featuring cultural performances and community leaders to strengthen ties between India and Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Los Angeles Mayor Elect Nithya Raman Celebrates Diwali At City Hall

Los Angeles [US], November 15 (ANI): Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman celebrated Diwali at the Los Angeles City Council Chambers, embracing Indian culture in a traditional saree as the city hosted its annual festivities featuring music, dance and community celebrations. Raman shared glimpses of the celebration on her official X handle, highlighting the participation of children from The Sa Dance Academy, live singing, sweets and community leaders who gathered for the occasion. The official government space was transformed with colourful traditional attire, floral arrangements and cultural performances, bringing the spirit of Diwali into the heart of Los Angeles civic life. “Happy Diwali Los Angeles! Today we filled City Council Chambers with music, dance, sweets, and light for our annual Diwali celebration, joined by friends, families and community leaders from across the city,” Raman wrote.

India's Consulate General in Los Angeles also shared details of the Diwali festivities at LA City Hall. According to the Consulate's post, Consul General Dr K J Srinivasa and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman attended the event, which showcased a range of Indian cultural performances, including traditional dance, Carnatic music, Bhangra and tabla. Adding significance to the celebrations, the Los Angeles City Council adopted a resolution recognising Diwali and its themes of hope and unity. Dr Srinivasa was also presented with a Certificate of Recognition for his contributions towards strengthening India-Los Angeles relations.

Expressing his gratitude to local officials, Dr Srinivasa reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening India-US ties under the new administration. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the relationship ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, was celebrated across India in November this year. The main festival day was on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with the Amavasya Tithi, or new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Diwali is one of the biggest Hindu festivals. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. People decorate their homes with diyas, candles and rangolis. They worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and exchange gifts, share sweets with family and friends. (ANI)