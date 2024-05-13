Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Kalyan casts his vote; videos from inside booth goes viral - WATCH

    Superstar Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in Andhra Pradesh Assembly & Lok Sabha elections, highlighting civic engagement & democratic participation

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Kalyan casts his vote; videos from inside booth goes viral - WATCH
    First Published May 13, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    Today, May 13, saw the arrival of Superstar and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan at a polling booth in Mangalagiri to exercise his right to vote. Concurrently, the polling for both the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 took place, sparking widespread attention. Videos capturing Pawan Kalyan's voting process swiftly circulated online, showcasing his engagement in the democratic process.

    One video depicted Pawan Kalyan's arrival at the booth, greeted by officials who ushered him through the voting procedures. Another clip captured the actor solemnly casting his vote, surrounded by attentive officials. These visuals underscored the significance of civic participation, especially from prominent figures like Pawan Kalyan, in shaping the democratic landscape.

    Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has resumed his political journey. Previously, Pawan Kalyan campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 assembly elections, leading to the alliance's victory in the state. However, he distanced himself from both parties later on due to their failure to fulfill the promise of a special category state to Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan's attempts in the 2019 elections from Gajuwaka and Bheemavaram were unsuccessful. This time, he is contesting for the assembly elections from Pithapuram.

    When asked about his aspirations to become the Chief Minister of the state someday, the actor expressed admiration for Nani Palkhivala, who wrote extensively about serving people in his books "We the People" and "We the Nation". He emphasized that for him, politics was primarily about serving the people and leadership, and if the opportunity arose, he would accept it.

    ALSO READ: Telugu star Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident in Hyderabad; family members sustain injuries

    He further elaborated that, akin to the essence of Gita, one should focus on doing their duty and leave the outcome to the Almighty. Pawan Kalyan emphasized his dedication to addressing people's issues, stating that his fundamental priority was serving the public rather than pursuing a specific position in politics.

    Regarding the question of assuming the role of Chief Minister, he stressed that it wasn't about the individual holding the position but about the collective goal of removing Jagan from power. Whether it was Naidu or himself who assumed the position, they were all aligned in their objective.

