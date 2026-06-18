Lindsay Lohan shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband, Bader Shammas, on Instagram. The post featured a video montage with rare glimpses of their son, Luai, and an emotional message praising Shammas as a husband and father.

Actor Lindsay Lohan marked her husband Bader Shammas' birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a personal video montage featuring moments from their family life together, including rare glimpses of their son, Luai. Lohan took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a compilation of pictures and videos set to Home by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. The montage included memories of the couple as well as scenes with their two-year-old son.

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Heartfelt Birthday Message

In an emotional birthday, Lohan described Shammas as her "favourite person" and praised him for being a devoted husband, father and friend. "Happy Birthday to my favorite person. You're an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

The Freakier Friday star also thanked Shammas for the way he cares for their family, saying his "love and care" and the happiness he brings to their son mean more than words can express. "The way you love and care for our family and the joy you bring to Luai every day means more than words can ever say. Thank you for the life we've built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future. Luai and I are so lucky to have you. I love you endlessly. Happy Birthday," she added.

A Glimpse into Their Family Life

Lohan and Shammas announced their engagement in November 2021, with the actor introducing him to fans as her "love," "life," "family", and "future" in an Instagram post. The couple married in 2022 after being linked romantically since 2020.

In July 2023, they welcomed their first child, son Luai. Since then, Lohan has occasionally shared glimpses of her family life while largely keeping it private. Earlier this year, the actor posted a photograph of Luai kissing her on the cheek, captioning it, "Lucky mama."

On Motherhood

Speaking about motherhood in a previous interview, she described her son as an intelligent toddler who reaches new milestones almost every day. (ANI)