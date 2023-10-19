Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo: Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; shares BIG SPOILER (Read)

    Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has fuelled rumours of whether Thalapathy Vijay's new film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. However, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's response, after holding over 90 interviews without revealing any details, has left fans excited.

    Leo Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; shares BIG SPOILER (Read) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    The first review of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's forthcoming flick Leo has been published. Udhyanidhi Stalin, an actor, producer, and Tamil Nadu minister, saw the film Leo and came to Twitter to give his thoughts. He not only provided Leo's evaluation, but he also revealed a major spoiler. Yes, you read that correctly! Udhyanidhi revealed Leo is a member of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) in his tweet.

    Also Read: Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Udhyanidhi Stalin has shared, “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo 👍🏽👍🏽 👍🏽 @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio 👏👏👏 #LCU 😉! All the best team!”

    While fans were cheered by Udhay's warm praise of Leo, they got stuck on one particular part of his tweet: “#LCU.” LCU stands for Lokesh Cinematic Universe, that the director has been building since his 2019 action thriller Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead role.

    Lokesh's reply
    Later in the day, at a news conference for Leo, Lokesh was questioned whether Udhayanidhi's hint has any substance. "Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has mentioned an emoji next to LCU," the director answered in Tamil. Have you noticed that? It's an emoji with a winking face. So you won't find out about it until tomorrow morning."

    What is Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)?
    The Lokesh Cinematic Universe began in 2019 with the director's film Kaithi. Last year, he released Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. It also featured an appearance by Suriya, who subsequently stated that a spin-off based on his character Rolex is in the works.

    Also Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s film opening scene LEAKED online ahead of its release

    About Leo
    Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin also appear in Leo. It is also Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander composed the score. On October 19, Leo will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Ghost' movie: Shiva Rajkumar's fans shatter glass of Bengaluru theatre over frustration of late entry vkp

    'Ghost' movie: Shiva Rajkumar's fans shatter glass of Bengaluru theatre over frustration of late entry

    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar' RKK

    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar'

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande planning to have a baby with Vicky Jain? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande planning to have a baby with Vicky Jain? Here's what we know

    Empuraan: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar to make his debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal starrer rkn

    Empuraan: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar to make his debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal starrer

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: ED finds embezzlement of NHAI funds at Paliyekkara toll plaza after raids; Read anr

    Kerala: ED finds embezzlement of NHAI funds at Paliyekkara toll plaza after raids; Read

    'Ghost' movie: Shiva Rajkumar's fans shatter glass of Bengaluru theatre over frustration of late entry vkp

    'Ghost' movie: Shiva Rajkumar's fans shatter glass of Bengaluru theatre over frustration of late entry

    OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today: When & where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar' RKK

    UT 69: Raj Kundra gets emotional recalling time spent in jail says, 'Family pe maat jao yaar'

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande planning to have a baby with Vicky Jain? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande planning to have a baby with Vicky Jain? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon