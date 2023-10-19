Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Vijay fans celebrated the film by dancing inside the theaters during the 4 am show in Thiruvananthapuram

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie 'Leo' had a grand theatrical release on October 19.The Vijay fans were eagerly waiting for this moment. The theatre was houseful in all parts of Kerala for the first show.

    Vijay fans celebrated the film by dancing inside the theatres during the 4 am show in Thiruvananthapuram. They couldn't contain their excitement and even cheered for their beloved superstar.

    Watch the video here:

    Fans eagerly gathered in line outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram for the very first 4 am screening of the movie. The movie pre-sale earned Rs 8 crore on the first day of its release. Around 6 lakh tickets were sold in Kerala.

    The general opinion is that the first half of the film belongs to the outdoors. And the audience comments that the quality of making is reminiscent of Hollywood films. After the first half, the reviews that appeared on X and YouTube were overwhelmingly positive. While a section says that the second half impressed them, there are others who say that it did not live up to their expectations. At the same time almost the same opinion is reached about the performance of the winner. The audience who saw the first shows are of the opinion that Vijay has come up with one of the best performances of his career. Among these are those who are not die-hard Vijay fans. 

     

    Meanwhile, the first show in Tamil Nadu will start at 9 a.m. The Tamil Nadu government declined the Leo movie producer's request for early morning shows at 7 a.m. The decision was made after the opinion of the Director General of Police (DGP). He explained that these early shows could lead to heavy traffic due to school timings.

    Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan are also in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals were by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube. The move is available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS RBA

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this RBA

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here

    Recent Stories

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS RBA

    Ghost REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Shiva Rajkumar's action thriller win fans heart? Read THIS

    Send Supriya Sule to Gaza: Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi AJR

    'Send Supriya Sule to Gaza': Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru vkp

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru

    Explained What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Explained: What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon