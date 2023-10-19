Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie 'Leo' had a grand theatrical release on October 19.The Vijay fans were eagerly waiting for this moment. The theatre was houseful in all parts of Kerala for the first show.

Vijay fans celebrated the film by dancing inside the theatres during the 4 am show in Thiruvananthapuram. They couldn't contain their excitement and even cheered for their beloved superstar.

Watch the video here:

Fans eagerly gathered in line outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram for the very first 4 am screening of the movie. The movie pre-sale earned Rs 8 crore on the first day of its release. Around 6 lakh tickets were sold in Kerala.

The general opinion is that the first half of the film belongs to the outdoors. And the audience comments that the quality of making is reminiscent of Hollywood films. After the first half, the reviews that appeared on X and YouTube were overwhelmingly positive. While a section says that the second half impressed them, there are others who say that it did not live up to their expectations. At the same time almost the same opinion is reached about the performance of the winner. The audience who saw the first shows are of the opinion that Vijay has come up with one of the best performances of his career. Among these are those who are not die-hard Vijay fans.

Meanwhile, the first show in Tamil Nadu will start at 9 a.m. The Tamil Nadu government declined the Leo movie producer's request for early morning shows at 7 a.m. The decision was made after the opinion of the Director General of Police (DGP). He explained that these early shows could lead to heavy traffic due to school timings.

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan are also in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals were by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube. The move is available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.