Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo: Thiruvananthapuram's Ariesplex records historic collection on first day of release; Read

    Tamil film 'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on Thursday (Oct 19). Ariesplex SL Cinemas, one of the major theater complexes in Thiruvananthapuram, has now released the opening collection figures of Leo in their theatres.

    Leo: Thiruvananthapuram's Ariesplex records historic collection on first day of release; Read anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    In Kerala, the films of many Malayalam stars do not get the kind of reception that Vijay films get. Kerala is home to a sizable fan base for Ilaya Thalapathy. One of the places in Kerala with the most Vijay fans is Thiruvananthapuram. On the opening day of Vijay flicks, it is also the city with the most number of shows in Kerala. The opening collecting numbers for Leo have finally been released public by Ariesplex SL Cinemas, one of Thiruvananthapuram's big cinema complexes.

    Also read: Leo OTT Release date: Here's when and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's thriller movie

    The theatre owners revealed that they sold 28,500 tickets through advance bookings and generated Rs 55 lakhs. On the day of the release, Ariesplex sold 10,510 tickets, generating Rs 17.92 lakhs. The theatre owners informed that this was a historic collection for them. Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role received a record response in advance bookings across Kerala and became the best opening film. 

    The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin also appear in Leo. It is also Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander composed the score. The film is distributed in Kerala by Sree Gokulam Movies. The third installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the movie is based on the 1997 graphic novel A History of Violence.

    The Lokesh Cinematic Universe began in 2019 with the director's film Kaithi. Last year, he released Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. It also featured an appearance by Suriya, who subsequently stated that a spin-off based on his character Rolex is in the works.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert vma

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement SHG

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon