Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Pandit Birju Maharaj, affectionately known as Pandit ji or Maharaj ji by his pupils, passed away late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack. The 83-year-old Kathak icon was adored and revered by his legions of devotees and was one of India's most well-known artists to date.

Swaransh Mishra, his grandson, was the one who broke the news on social media. According to the post, "We regret to tell you of the tragic and untimely death of our most cherished family member, Pt. Birju Maharaj ji. On January 17, 2022, the noble soul went to his heavenly dwelling. Pray for the soul of the deceased. Maharaj family is bereaved."

Taking to social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the Kathak maestro. Calling his death an 'irreparable loss', he penned an emotional note and shared a throwback photo.

Birju Maharaj, according to reports, was playing with his grandchildren late on Sunday night when his health deteriorated and he went unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Birju Maharaj was also a superb vocalist, mastering Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan, and Ghazal. The Kathak icon was also a fantastic drummer, able to play practically any drum with ease and precision; he was particularly fond of playing the Tabla and Naal. He was recently diagnosed with renal illness and was on dialysis.

Aside from being an excellent dancer, he also studied Hindustani classical music and was a vocalist. He choreographed various Bollywood songs, including Kaahe Chhede Mohe for Devdas (2002) and Mohe Rang Do Laal for Bajirao Mastani (2015), among others. In 1983, the Kathak maestro was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian art.