Nintendo's live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' film has started production, with a release date of May 7, 2027. First-look photos show Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. Wes Ball is directing the film.

Nintendo's live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' film has begun production, slated for release in theatres on May 7, 2027. The makers have shared the first look photos of the characters from the movie.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Japanese game designer Shigeru Miyamoto via the Nintendo account took to it's X handle and shared the first-look character photos of Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link in "a lush, natural setting." The translated tweet read, "This is Miyamoto. We have officially begun filming the live-action movie adaptation of "The Legend of Zelda" in the magnificent great outdoors, together with Bo Bragason, who plays Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who plays Link. The filming is progressing smoothly, so I would appreciate it if you could quietly watch over us. The theatrical release is scheduled for May 7, 2027. Please wait just a little longer." https://x.com/Nintendo/status/1990434768853606880

Key Production Roles

Wes Ball is directing the live-action film with Miyamoto and Avi Arad producing, as per Deadline.

About the Lead Actors

As for Bragason, the actress has previously appeared in 'Censor', the Sundance horror movie from Prano Bailey-Bond, and The Radleys from Euros Lyn, as well as shows like 'Renegade Nell'. According to Deadline, the actress will also appear in Megan Park's (My Old Ass) upcoming YA drama series 'Sterling Point'.

Ainsworth's past credits include 'Pinocchio', 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'Everything's Going to Be Great'.

About 'The Legend of Zelda' Franchise

Based on the video game franchise created by Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka that launched in 1986, 'The Legend of Zelda' story centres on elf-like warrior Link and Princess Zelda, who team up to fight Ganon, a former warlord-turned-evil-demon-king, and save the magical land of Hyrule.

According to Deadline, Zelda has remained one of Nintendo's most in-demand games, leading to the release of 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' in 1998. The franchise has sold over 150 million units over the decades, with various instalments for different gaming consoles.