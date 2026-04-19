Zee5 announced its new docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab', premiering on April 27. Directed by Raghav Darr, it traces the criminal identity of Lawrence Bishnoi, exploring the cultural and systemic factors that shape such figures in the digital age.

Zee5 announced the release date of the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab', which traces the journey of the criminal identity of Lawrence Bishnoi through the culture, systems and visibility. ZEE5 unveiled a bold, gripping trailer of their upcoming original docu-series, Lawrence of Punjab, a culturally rooted story that explores how criminal identities are shaped. Produced by Riverland Entertainment and directed by Raghav Darr, the series will premiere on 27th April.

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According to the press note by the makers, "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences."

Zee5 shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Creators on the Vision Behind the Series

Director Raghav Darr expressed his opinion about the show, saying, "Lawrence of Punjab was always envisioned as more than just a crime story. Our intent was to understand the 'why' behind the making of such identities: the environment, the influences, and the systems that shape them. At the same time, it was equally important to reflect on what these journeys leave behind. Through this series, we've tried to present a narrative that is both informative and deeply human."

Producer Raghav Khanna, Riverland Entertainment, said, "Punjab is a land of resilience and enterprise, with a rich cultural heritage. Lawrence of Punjab explores a recent chapter shaped by real events and multiple perspectives, examining the dynamics of power and influence. The documentary series has been approached with balance, restraint, and sensitivity." (ANI)