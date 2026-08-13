The trailer for Mobland Season 2, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, has been released. The new season premieres on September 18 on Paramount Plus and follows the Harrigan crime family as they are threatened by a civil war.

Mobland Season 2 Trailer, Plot, and Release Date

The trailer of Mobland Season 2 is finally out and is set to return on September 18. The show stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the lead roles.

According to Variety, Season 2 of the crime drama sees the North London crime family the Harrigans threatened by a civil war. Harry Da Souza (Hardy), the crew's loyal fixer, seems like the only person who can keep the family together. Per the logline, "As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy."

Expanded Cast and Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Alongside Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, the series also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.

Paramount Plus shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MobLand (@mobland_pplus)

According to Variety, 'MobLand' the production, has had a bit of a civil war of its own this summer. After a fallout with the show's producers, it was reported that Hardy had exited the series and would not come back for a potential Season 3. A meeting in London between Hardy and the show's higher-ups led to a breakthrough and carved a path for his return.

Future of the Series and Production Details

A third season has not been formally announced, but given "MobLand's" success on Paramount+, it is all but guaranteed.

'MobLand' is produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.

New episodes of the 10-episode second season will drop weekly on Fridays, leading up to the season finale on November 20. (ANI)