Actor Laura Dern recently opened up about how her "radically tall torso" and height have shaped her career in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning star, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, said her body type has often worked against her when auditioning for roles.

Losing Roles Due to Height

According to PEOPLE, in an earlier interview with The Independent, Dern shared that she was already tall at a very young age. The actress shared that she reached 5'11" when she was just 12 years old and was acting at that time as well. Because of her height, she kept losing parts.

Laura said she has been turned down for roles multiple times. She joked that she has been rejected about 150 times because of her "radically tall torso" and height. "I was 5'11" at 12 years old and acting already, so I was losing parts constantly!", said Laura as per PEOPLE.

A Refreshing On-Screen Experience

She also spoke about how good it felt to work with actor Will Arnett in Bradley Cooper's film Is This Thing On?. Arnett is 6 feet 2 inches tall, so the two actors matched well on screen. Talking about that experience, she said it was special to finally act with a man where they could look straight into each other's eyes during scenes.

"It means that when Will and I are sitting side by side, we're the same height. And it's crazy to be in a scene with a male actor, and we're actually looking straight into each other's eyes, you know?" she added.

From Film Set to Fashion Runway

Even though her height made things difficult in films, Laura Dern's look worked well on the fashion runway. She made her first walk at Paris Fashion Week in October at the Gabriela Hearst show and drew a lot of attention. (ANI)