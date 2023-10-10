Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lata Mangeshkar's family honors her final wishes; donates THIS amount to Tirumala temple, READ

    In keeping with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's final wishes, her family has made a donation to the Tirumala temple. Lata Mangeshkar had a history of serving as the temple trust's honored court musician, and she also recorded audio CDs for the temple in the past.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    In accordance with the final wishes of the legendary late singer, Lata Mangeshkar, her family has chosen to donate a generous sum of Rs 10 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on her behalf. A heartfelt letter addressed to the TTD was sent by Mangeshkar's family, conveying her earnest desire to make this contribution, as stated in her will. In a personal and touching gesture, Usha Mangeshkar, Lata's sister, personally contacted Milind Keshav Narvekar, a member of the TTD's board in Mumbai, and earnestly requested him to present the donation to the temple on behalf of the Mangeshkar family.

    On a momentous occasion, Mr. Narvekar graciously handed over the donation cheque to the TTD's executive officer, A.V. Dharma Reddy. This gesture took place in the presence of TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at the sacred Tirumala site.

    Lata Mangeshkar held a profound reverence for Lord Venkateswara and had previously served as the Tirupati trust's esteemed court musician. In the year 2010, she rendered around 10 Tallapaka Annamacharya Sankeertanas, which were meticulously recorded by TTD's S.V. recording project and subsequently released as audio CDs, aptly titled "Annamayya Swara Latharchana."

    Lata Mangeshkar, often endearingly referred to as the 'Nightingale of India,' passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a timeless legacy of melodious and evergreen songs. Her illustrious singing journey commenced at the tender age of 13, with her first recording dating back to the year 1942. Over the course of an illustrious career spanning seven decades, she amassed a staggering repertoire of over 30,000 songs in various languages. Among her many iconic tracks, some of the most beloved include 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai,' 'Raam Teri Ganga Maili,' 'Ek Radha Ek Meera,' and 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana.'

    Lata Mangeshkar's exceptional contributions to music earned her a slew of prestigious awards and honors, including the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and the coveted Bharat Ratna in 2001, which is India's highest civilian honor. Furthermore, she was bestowed with France's highest civilian accolade, the 'Officier de la Legion d'Honneur,' in the year 2009.

