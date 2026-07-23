Actor Lara Dutta backed students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, condemning the alleged use of 'lathis' against protesters. In an Instagram post, she wrote, 'You cannot silence the future with lathis' and supported their right to question.

Backing students, actor Lara Dutta on Thursday penned a strong message. She also condemned the alleged use of "lathis" against protesters during the ongoing youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, In an Instagram post, Lara wrote, "You cannot silence the future with lathis ... You cannot drown out the questions with cannons of water.... You cannot blind and maim courage with tear gas and pellets....This is a generation that does not respond in hate. It does not react in revenge. We educated them so that they may now teach us where we went wrong.....We owe them that much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

'Sansad Chalo' Protest Details

On July 20, during the Cockroach Janta Party- led 'Sansad Chalo' protest, hundreds of protesters, including students, attempted to breach barricades to march toward the high-security Parliament. Over 100 protesters and 118 police personnel were reportedly injured during the protest.

Legal Action and Court Intervention

The Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the protests, Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The Delhi High Court has also issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on petitions alleging excessive use of force and directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other electronic evidence related to the incident.

Sonam Wangchuk's Demand

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk has demanded that the Centre provide a clear assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action will be taken against protesters who participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' agitation before he ends his indefinite fast.