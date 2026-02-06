Lady Gaga is set to appear in a Super Bowl LX commercial for Rocket and Redfin, spreading a message of kindness. She covers Mister Rogers' 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' to promote love and acceptance in challenging times, a belief she champions.

Lady Gaga is using one of the world's biggest advertising stages to deliver her message of kindness. The Grammy-winning artist, says she wants to "spread love at a time when people are hurting" through her appearance in Rocket and Redfin's 60-second Super Bowl LX commercial, which will air on Sunday, February 8, as per People magazine.

The advertisement features Gaga covering the iconic Mister Rogers' Neighborhood theme song, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, reimagined for a 2026 Super Bowl audience. In an interview with People magazine, Gaga said the song's message could not be more relevant.

Honouring a Legacy of Kindness

The theme instantly takes her back to her childhood memories of watching Mister Rogers on television. "He was one of those rare people who made you feel like you were enough just by being yourself," she said, calling that sentiment "powerful" and lasting. Gaga described feeling "genuinely honoured" when Rocket, Redfin and Fred Rogers Productions approached her for the project. She noted that Mister Rogers stood for kindness and acceptance "at a time when not everyone did," adding that his message feels "more urgent now than ever."

Reimagining a Classic Anthem

Her version of the song was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Los Angeles with collaborators Alex Smith and Benjamin Rice. "I wanted to sing it with sincerity and optimism," Gaga explained, adding, "But I also wanted it to reflect some of the tension of the times," as quoted by People magazine.

She said the team repeatedly returned to the core question posed by the song: will people show up for one another?

A Personal Connection to Community

The singer credited her upbringing in a diverse New York City neighbourhood, and her working-class parents, Cynthia and Joseph, for shaping her understanding of community. "Belonging doesn't mean everyone looks like you," she said, adding, "It means people show up for each other."

That belief also underpins the Born This Way Foundation, which Gaga co-founded with her mother. She stressed that kindness is not weakness. "Kindness isn't soft, it's brave," she said, pointing to fear and uncertainty affecting many communities in the United States. "People are hurting, and the answer to that hurt has to be love," she said in an interview with People magazine. Gaga added that "kindness is a free currency from a well that will never dry up," urging people to choose it daily.

Praise for Halftime Performer Bad Bunny

The Super Bowl broadcast will also feature a halftime performance by Bad Bunny, whom Gaga praised warmly. After crossing paths with him at the 2026 Grammy Awards, she said his words about love being stronger than hate "moved me to tears." Asked if she had advice for the 2017 halftime headliner, Gaga demurred: "All he has to do is be the beautiful person he already is." (ANI)