Lady Gaga has cancelled her final Montreal show due to a respiratory infection. The Grammy-winning singer expressed her heartbreak and apologised to fans, explaining her doctor strongly advised against performing as her condition had worsened.

The Grammy award-winning musician Lady Gaga has cancelled her final scheduled show at Montreal's Bell Centre due to a respiratory infection. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lady Gaga expressed her apologies to fans in Montreal who planned to attend her show on Monday. She cited "respiratory infection" for the cancellation of the show.

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'Heartbroken' Lady Gaga apologises to fans

"Hi everyone. I'm so sorry to share that I'm unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it's gotten worse. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today, and to be honest, I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance that you deserve," wrote Lady Gaga.

The 'Die with a smile' singer expressed her sorrow for dissapointing her fans, saying that she feels "heartbroken" for not performing for her fans in Montreal. "I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. I'm so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I'm absolutely heartbroken and so sorry," said Lady Gaga.

Mayhem Ball Tour schedule

The rescheduled dates of the show have not been announced yet. As the Oscar winner concludes her Mayhem Ball Tour, she'll wrap up with two upcoming shows slated for Minneapolis on April 9 and 10, reported Deadline. The final stop on the extended world tour, which commenced last summer, will take place in New York City on April 13, her fourth touchdown at Madison Square Garden throughout the duration of the tour and ninth time overall playing the famed stadium the past year. (ANI)