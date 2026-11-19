Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are facing massive trolling over giving ‘illogical’ answers at a star-studded event. Here's what happened. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are two of the most loved and celebrated stars, known for their fashion sense, Instagram presence, and interviews. However, it seems they missed the mark this time. Yes, you read that right. The luxurious Earth Shot event saw many noted celebs and hot-shot people walk down the red carpet. When Sonam and Alia were questioned too, somehow their answers did not land well with the audience, and the massive trolling began.

Sonam Gets Trolled!

When Sonam Kapoor was asked about sustainability in fashion and film wardrobes, she said, “I remember in my film Aisha, I wore a lot of vintage. And I still have some of those pieces." When asked what she does not want the next generation to worry about, she said, “The environment. "We need to leave a cleaner and a better world behind for them.”

Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled

Cut to Alia; when she was asked about the significance of the Earth Shot event being held in Mumbai, she said, “I always believe India is a country of believers and doers. We don't know it any other way. If we see a problem, we have to fix it. So I am so, so proud of all the finalists and the winners that have come out of India. I am also very proud of Mumbai tonight. We call Mumbai the city of dreams.” She also went on to speak about sustainability, positivity, and unity and how she lives abiding by these values. However, her answer did not sit well with the viewers.

What Netizens Said!

One comment read, “ Didi thinks vintage is sustainability. Didi also thinks keeping clothes and not using them is also sustainability. Didi’s thoughts don’t think.”

Another user wrote, “What do you think about sustainability? A: I wore vintage once in a movie. Yay.”

On Alia's post, comments were, “Kya? Bol? Rahi? Hai?”

Another comment read, "She really has no idea, has she? I feel so bad for all those ecologists and environmentalists that we have in our country who r trying to defend the rights of the tribals.. Prince William should have been able to meet them."