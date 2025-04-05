user
user icon

(PHOTOS) Dhanashree Verma DROPS stunning photos after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, recently shared stunning post-divorce pictures, radiating confidence and self-love. While fans admired her beauty, she also faced scrutiny over her Rs 4.75 crore alimony from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, she launched a music video exploring toxic relationships

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma captivated fans with her latest photoshoot, shared on April 4. Flaunting her glowing skin, she emphasized self-love in her caption, which hinted at embracing personal growth post-divorce. Dressed in a simple white tank top, she showcased her natural beauty with a minimalistic, no-makeup look.

article_image2

Her post received an outpouring of admiration from followers, who complimented her appearance with words like "crush," "prettiest," and "beauty queen." Many praised her radiant and confident look, reinforcing her message of self-acceptance.


article_image3

Despite the appreciation, Dhanashree faced criticism regarding the Rs 4.75 crore alimony she received after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Some social media users questioned the legitimacy of such payments, drawing comparisons between alimony and dowry. Speculations initially suggested she had demanded Rs 60 crore, but her family dismissed these rumors, clarifying that no such amount was ever requested.

article_image4

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been living separately for 18 months, officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025, as per a Bandra Family Court ruling. Chahal’s lawyer confirmed that the court had legally dissolved their marriage, and both parties were no longer together. Reports stated that the cricketer had already paid a partial sum of Rs 2.37 crore as part of the agreed settlement.

article_image5

On the day of her divorce, Dhanashree released a music video titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, which delves into themes of infidelity and toxic relationships. The timing of its release coincided with Chahal’s public appearances alongside RJ Mahvash at cricket matches, drawing further public attention to their personal lives.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations[WATCH] NTI

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations [WATCH]

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know ATG

Is Salman Khan preparing for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'? Here's what we know

Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH] NTI

Russell Brand Denies rape charges, asserts 'I Never Was a Rapist' in latest video [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Optimal Timing for Intimacy to Conceive a Divine Child Premanand Ji sri

When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment AJR

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment

Tamanna Katoch Shines at Lakme Fashion Week Stealing the Spotlight sri

Tamanna Katoch Outshines Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week: 8 Classy Looks

Recent Videos

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon
LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

Video Icon
Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon