(PHOTOS) Dhanashree Verma DROPS stunning photos after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, recently shared stunning post-divorce pictures, radiating confidence and self-love. While fans admired her beauty, she also faced scrutiny over her Rs 4.75 crore alimony from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, she launched a music video exploring toxic relationships

Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma captivated fans with her latest photoshoot, shared on April 4. Flaunting her glowing skin, she emphasized self-love in her caption, which hinted at embracing personal growth post-divorce. Dressed in a simple white tank top, she showcased her natural beauty with a minimalistic, no-makeup look.

Her post received an outpouring of admiration from followers, who complimented her appearance with words like "crush," "prettiest," and "beauty queen." Many praised her radiant and confident look, reinforcing her message of self-acceptance.

Despite the appreciation, Dhanashree faced criticism regarding the Rs 4.75 crore alimony she received after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Some social media users questioned the legitimacy of such payments, drawing comparisons between alimony and dowry. Speculations initially suggested she had demanded Rs 60 crore, but her family dismissed these rumors, clarifying that no such amount was ever requested.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been living separately for 18 months, officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025, as per a Bandra Family Court ruling. Chahal’s lawyer confirmed that the court had legally dissolved their marriage, and both parties were no longer together. Reports stated that the cricketer had already paid a partial sum of Rs 2.37 crore as part of the agreed settlement.

On the day of her divorce, Dhanashree released a music video titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, which delves into themes of infidelity and toxic relationships. The timing of its release coincided with Chahal’s public appearances alongside RJ Mahvash at cricket matches, drawing further public attention to their personal lives.

