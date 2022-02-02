  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted

    Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban shared a picture on Instagram, which shows a clip from Karnataka textbook where he has been featured as a postman.

    Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban shared a picture on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into the textbook from Karnataka. The page shared the actor as a postman left his fans and followers on Instagram in splits. The post was about him getting a government job in Karnataka. 

    Boban shared a photo of a page from Karnataka state syllabus' textbook, and to his surprise, he found himself on one of the pages. Boban's post has gone viral. The actor jokingly wrote, "Anganey karnatakayil government joliyum set aayi…😇 Pandu letters kondu thanna postmante prardhana🙏🏼🙏🏼" (Finally managed to get a government job in Karnataka. Prayers of the postman who delivered letters all those years ago.)

    Later, the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) also clarified that no textbooks published for classes I to X, bear the image of Kunchacko Boban as a postman.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

    Kunchacko once played the role of a postman working in a village in the 2010 film 'Oridathoru Postman'. And that image of his was shared on the textbook. In the movie, he played the lead role of the postman.

    Many celebs reacted to the funny post by Boban. Anthony Varghese wrote, "Then there is a cost of not getting paid on the first date tomorrow." Pearle Maaney, wrote, "That’s Your Friendly Neighbourhood PostMan 😎😎😎" Many others like Sanju Sivram, Jishad Shamsudeen, Chinnu Chandni, Vinay Forrt shared their amusement with laughing emojis.

    Also Read: From Prithviraj interview to Kunchacko Boban’s fan, how Malayalam celebrities met their partners

    Kunchacko was last seen in a comedy film Bheemante Vazhi that hit the big screens on December 3 also subsequently streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He is currently working on many films like Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Rendagam, Pada, and Ariyippu.

    Also Read: Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan to Dileep to Fahadh Faasil: Biggest mistakes of 7 Malayalam stars


     

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan is in love again; actor is head over heels, shares pictures RCB

    Kartik Aaryan is in love again; actor is head over heels, shares pictures

    Dhanush ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19 RCB

    Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Recent Stories

    North Korean leader Kim jong Un wife ri sol ju appears in public after 5 months gcw

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju appears in public after 5 months

    Indian teen given electric shocks, beaten up by Chinese PLA, says MP Tapir Gao - ADT

    Indian teen given electric shocks, beaten up by Chinese PLA, says MP Tapir Gao

    Football Mason Greenwood sexual assault case After teammates, now brands shun Manchester United forward

    Mason Greenwood sexual assault case: After teammates, now brands shun Manchester United forward

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon