Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban shared a picture on Instagram, which shows a clip from Karnataka textbook where he has been featured as a postman.

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban shared a picture on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into the textbook from Karnataka. The page shared the actor as a postman left his fans and followers on Instagram in splits. The post was about him getting a government job in Karnataka.

Boban shared a photo of a page from Karnataka state syllabus' textbook, and to his surprise, he found himself on one of the pages. Boban's post has gone viral. The actor jokingly wrote, "Anganey karnatakayil government joliyum set aayi…😇 Pandu letters kondu thanna postmante prardhana🙏🏼🙏🏼" (Finally managed to get a government job in Karnataka. Prayers of the postman who delivered letters all those years ago.)

Later, the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) also clarified that no textbooks published for classes I to X, bear the image of Kunchacko Boban as a postman.

Kunchacko once played the role of a postman working in a village in the 2010 film 'Oridathoru Postman'. And that image of his was shared on the textbook. In the movie, he played the lead role of the postman.

Many celebs reacted to the funny post by Boban. Anthony Varghese wrote, "Then there is a cost of not getting paid on the first date tomorrow." Pearle Maaney, wrote, "That’s Your Friendly Neighbourhood PostMan 😎😎😎" Many others like Sanju Sivram, Jishad Shamsudeen, Chinnu Chandni, Vinay Forrt shared their amusement with laughing emojis.

Also Read: From Prithviraj interview to Kunchacko Boban’s fan, how Malayalam celebrities met their partners

Kunchacko was last seen in a comedy film Bheemante Vazhi that hit the big screens on December 3 also subsequently streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He is currently working on many films like Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Rendagam, Pada, and Ariyippu.

Also Read: Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan to Dileep to Fahadh Faasil: Biggest mistakes of 7 Malayalam stars



