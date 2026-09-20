Ameesha Patel criticised actors who travel with large entourages at the producer's expense. She stated that the cost of some actresses' teams during promotions could be more than their film's first-day box office collection.

Ameesha Patel on Entourage Costs

Actor Ameesha Patel has questioned the practice of actors travelling with large entourages during film promotions, especially when the expenses are paid by film producers. The ‘Gadar’ actor shared her views during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on X after a user asked whether it was fair for stars to bring additional team members at the producer’s cost.

Replying to the question, Ameesha spoke about the money spent on such entourages and said that in some cases, the cost of an actress’ team during promotions could be more than what her film earns on the first day. “Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom,” Ameesha wrote, adding that their entourages during promotions, which are paid for by producers, can be “bigger then their day 1 collection”. She further said that she hoped the actresses would maintain the same entourages in their personal lives without a producer paying for them.

The comment came after an X user asked Ameesha, “Mam what do you feel of the many stars who are carrying extra entourage at the producers cost for their shoots. Is it the correct thing to do?”

A Look at Ameesha's Career

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan. She later appeared in films including ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Humraaz,’ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Race 2.’

The actor returned to the big screen as “Sakeena” in ‘Gadar 2’ in 2023, reuniting with Sunny Deol. The film brought back the characters from the 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and became one of the major Hindi releases of that year.