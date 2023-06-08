Kriti Sanon-Om Raut kiss: Adipurush actress says heart filled with 'energy of Tirupati' despite controversy

On June 16, Adipurush will be screened across theatres in India. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon play the key roles in the movie which is based on the epic Ramayana.

Kriti Sanon is overjoyed by the outpouring of support she has received since the release of the final teaser for her next masterpiece Adipurush. The teaser was premiered on Tuesday, 6 June during a lavish event in Tirupati, where the creators were warmly welcomed. Kriti wrote a heartfelt thank you note in an Instagram post after noticing the audience's enthusiasm. The post was in response to the dispute over the goodbye kiss that erupted at the trailer launch.

The actress posted a photo of herself at the trailer premiere event dressed in a stunning dual-pallu dark maroon saree. The actress wrote in the caption that she was moved to tears by the outpouring of support for Adipurush and Janaki at the pre-release event. She captioned the post: My heart is filled with positivity, the pure and powerful energy of Tirupati and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday’s Pre Release Event. Still smiling…#Adipurush releases in theatres on 16th June!”

The Controversy: On June 7, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut went to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The filmmaker is seen bidding farewell to Kriti and kissing her on the cheek in the now-viral footage on social media. The BJP leaders and several citizens did not like the video.

About the film: The epic Ramayana is the basis for the pan-Indian mythological movie Adipurush. It stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Prabhas as Lord Ram. The part of Lankesh will be played by Saif Ali Khan. On June 16, Adipurush, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, will be released in theatres.

