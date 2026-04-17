The cast and crew of the film 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The film's team, including director Hardik Gajjar and producer Sajan Raj Kurup, praised the CM's guidance.

The cast and crew of the film 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. Director Hardik Gajjar, Producer Sajan Raj Kurup, along with actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana, were present during the meeting.

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Filmmakers Detail Interaction with CM Yogi

Speaking after the interaction, producer Sajan Raj Kurup said, "It was great meeting with CM Yogi. We are grateful for the way he guided us. We are thankful to the administration that we were able to launch this film on Krishna Janmabhoomi. He told us that more such movies should be made..."

Gajjar emphasised the film's cultural significance, stating, "This is our history, not mythology. This is what we can impart to the future generations... We can advocate and propagate our culture and religion as much as we can from this medium..."

About The Film: Cast and Crew

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film features Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini. The film is produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar. The screenplay has been written by Prakash Kapadia, Raam Mori, and Hardik Gajjar, while cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose. The film's music and background score are composed by Prasad S, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Release Date

'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' is set to hit theatres on May 7, 2026. (ANI)