South Korea's First Lady Kim Hea Kyung attended the 'K-Dream Stage' K-pop event in Delhi, expressing hope for stronger cultural ties. She accompanied President Lee Jae-myung, who, with PM Modi, announced an India-Korea Friendship Festival for 2028.

With the excitement around K-pop culture at its peak in India, the 'K-Dream Stage: All India K-Pop Grand Championship' took place on Monday at the packed Yashobhoomi Auditorium in the national capital.

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South Korea's Kim Hea Kyung attended the K-pop contest, where she expressed hope for stronger people-to-people ties through cultural exchange, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Kim Hea Kyung joined the annual contest hosted by the Korean Cultural Centre as a guest. Notably, she accompanied the President of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, who is currently on his maiden state visit to India.

Speaking at the event, Kim Hea Kyung highlighted how there has been a growing popularity of Korean culture in India. She also hoped for the contestants at the event to serve as a bridge between the two nations. "I firmly believe that all of you here will become leading figures in shaping a new global wave of popular culture, including in India and Korea," she said in the address, as quoted by Yonhap.

At the 'K-Dream Stage' event, audiences were treated to a series of K-Pop dance, singing competitions, and performances by invited artists. Popular K-pop boy band Younite also took to the stage at the event and performed for the audience. [📷] K-Dream Stage : All India K-POP Grand Championship 다음에 또 만나요🫶 Thank you for today!!#YOUNITE #유나이트 pic.twitter.com/tpZMDEvZoj — YOUNITE (@YOUNITE_offcl) April 20, 2026

"Culture has the power to connect people beyond borders. I hope today's event will serve as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and empathy between our cultures, and further expand exchanges between our two countries," the South Korean First Lady further shared.

Korean Culture's Rising Wave in India

It is worth mentioning that there has been a gradual increase in India embracing Korean culture, reflecting the country's openness to global influences. What began as a niche interest in Korean dramas and K-pop has now grown to become a cultural phenomenon, especially among the younger audiences.

Beyond entertainment, elements of Korean culture, including trade, fashion, beauty trends, and cuisine, have also gained momentum across urban centres. Korean cinema enjoys huge popularity in India, and among the highly re-watched and popular Korean Dramas include 'Vincenzo', 'Crash Landing On You', and 'Bloodhounds'. In recent, Netflix releases like 'KPop Demon Hunters', When Life Gives You Tangerines', and 'Squid Game' have also topped viewership charts. Apart from the dramas and movies, the Korean boy band BTS also enjoy a wide fandom in India. They have recently made a return in the music industry after completing their compulsory military service in Korea. Their latest album is titled Aririang.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung celebrated the deep roots already established by industrial giants from South Korea and India. He said, "K-pop and K-dramas are popular across India, while Bollywood, yoga, and Indian cuisine have gained strong recognition in Korea. Companies such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai have become deeply embedded in India's economy, while Indian companies like Reliance, JSW, Tata, and Novelis are joining hands with Korean partners."

India-Korea Friendship Festival 2028

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the growing emergence of Korean dramas in India. Welcoming South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his maiden state visit to India today, PM Modi in a joint press statetment after bilateral talks, announced that in collaboration with President Lee, they will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028 to celebrate their "shared heritage" which dates back to the legendary story of Princess Suriratna and King Kim Suro to today's vibrant cultural exchange.

Prime Minister said, "India and Korea share a relationship that goes back thousands of years. The story of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Korea is part of our shared heritage. Today, K-pop and K-dramas are very popular in India. President Lee is also a fan of Indian cinema. We will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028."

According to the 13th-century Korean chronicle Samguk Yusa, Princess Suriratna, also known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok, was a legendary figure from Ayodhya in India. As per the scriptures, she travelled by boat to Korea to marry King Suro of the ancient Gaya Kingdom, becoming its first queen.

New Hubs and Agreements

Meanwhile, both India and South Korea have also agreed to establish a "Mumbai Korea Centre," which will serve as a K-pop performance venue and a hub for Korean culture, envisioned as a space blending K-pop and Bollywood.

Meanwhile, following delegation-level talks in the national capital today, Prime Minister Modi and Lee Jae-myung witnessed the exchange of several MoUs between India and South Korea, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation. The exchange took place during a joint press statement held at Hyderabad House, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic engagement between the two nations.