    K-pop takes spot in world stage! BLACKPINK' Lisa becomes 1st female artist with over 200 mn streams on Spotify

    Lisa has not only broken streaming records, but she has also appeared twice on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year.

    BLACKPINK Lisa becomes 1st female artist with over 200 mn streams on Spotify
    Korea, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 3:16 PM IST
    Lisa, a member of the South Korean band BlackPink, set a new solo record on Sunday. The Thai singer's most recent solo single, "Money," has topped 200 million streams on the Swedish audio streaming service Spotify. The 24-year-old singer accomplished the goal in record time for a solo K-pop artist. This year, Lisa published her debut solo album, 'LaLisa,' and her second, 'Money,' was released on September 10. After only 65 days, the song has over 200 million streams, making it the fastest song by a female K-pop artist to achieve this feat. Lisa has not only broken streaming records, but she has also appeared twice on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year.

    Lisa's debut single, 'LaLisa,' debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a career-high point. Her second victory came with the single 'Money,' which debuted at No. 90 in the first week of November. Lisa's Money peaked at No. 93 in the week ending November 13, making it the first single by a female K-pop solo artist to spend two weeks on the Hot 100 chart. This adds to Lisa's enormous global appeal. Lisa released the two smash singles, LaLisa and Money, at the same time in mid-September, promoting it as her debut single album.

     

    The two tracks were bundled as LaLisa, with the title tune taking centre stage. Money emerged as the next hit that would make Lisa a global K-pop star when LaLisa's streaming statistics declined. With LaLisa, the singer included Thai history and culture into the music video and her unique flair. Lisa, from Buriram, Thailand, contributed a Thai-style melody to the song and even wore a traditional Thai attire in the music video to add her individuality.

