    Kottukkaali REVIEW: Is Soori, Anna Ben's latest Tamil film, worth the hype? To know, read this

    Kottukkaali X (Twitter) Review: As much as Vinothraj is garnering praise for his direction, Soori and Anna Ben's flawless performances and grasp of the film's unique storyline opened Kottukkaali to considerable interest at the box office. The film faced competition from 'Vaazhai', which had a good release buzz.
     

    Kottukkaali REVIEW: Is Soori, Anna Ben's latest Tamil film, worth the hype? To know, read this
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Presented as 'The Adamant Girl' at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, 'Kottukkaali' was released globally in Tamil on August 23 to favourable reviews. Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and The Little Wave Productions produced the film, which P.S. Vinothraj wrote and directed. As much as Vinothraj is garnering praise for his direction, Soori and Anna Ben's flawless performances and grasp of the film's unique storyline opened Kottukkaali to considerable interest at the box office.

    The film faced competition from 'Vaazhai', which had a good release buzz.

    Anna Ben's Tamil debut, Meena's life, is shown. She gets only one line in the film, despite her unusual persona. The film's no-background soundtrack will be refreshing. Recently released trailers captured audiences' attention for its idea, set-up, and distinctiveness. When Meena stops communicating, her family thinks she's under black magic, so her brother Paandi (Soori) seeks help.

    The creators had a special premiere for Kollywood celebs and reviewers, who praised the film, its technicians, and its plot and narration.

    Early viewers of 'Kottukkaali' have shared their experiences on social media. Here are some intriguing tweets to help you comprehend the film. 

    Cast and Crew of Kottukkaali 
    Soori as Paandi, Anna Ben as Meena, and Jawahar Sakthi as Kumar are among the main characters. The film's writer wrote the story and script. B. Sakthivel shot and Ganesh Siva edited.

