A Durga Puja pandal by Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity in Kolkata celebrates the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The theme honours Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, featuring visual depictions from his literary masterpieces like Anandamath.

The Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity organised a Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Rooted in human psychology, patriotism and timeless traditional values immortalised by the pen of Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the Durga Puja pandal by Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity has captivated pandal-hoppers with its evocative theme and profound message of national pride.

Literary Masterpieces on Display

Visual depictions of scenes from masterpieces such as Anandamath, Kapalkundala, Bishbriksha, and Krishnakanta’s Will were featured across the main entrance and corridors inside the pandal.

The soulful strains of the 'Vande Mataram' song and the enchanting melodies of the flute elevate the entire atmosphere to another dimension.

Surrounding the halo (chalchitra) of the idol will be an ancient map of undivided India.

Celebrating a Patriotic Legacy

While talking to ANI, Gautam Das, the Cultural Secretary of Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity, said that ‘Vande Mataram’ theme celebrates the patriotic legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and his role in inspiring India’s freedom movement.

"The theme we've created is 'Vande Mataram'. It's currently 2026, and 150 episodes have aired. These words of 'Vande Mataram' were an appeal by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee to awaken the people of India's love for the country. It was for freedom and the creation of his novel, which it was based. That timeless novel, Krishnakanter Will, Anandamath, Bishabriksha, all of these are on display in this pandal," said Gautam Das.

"And with the figure of Mother India, it shows that she is our mother. Even so, for the sake of love for the country and freedom, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's creations are well known to us," added Gautam Das.

About the Durgotsava Festival

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)