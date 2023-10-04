Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date

Season 8 of Koffee With Karan will have Shah Rukh Khan make his return and he could be the first celebrity guest on Karan Johar's talk program.

If you are done scrolling through the OTT platform and are searching for what to watch next, Karan Johar is here to entertain you and spill some Bollywood gossip. Director Karan Johar is finally back with his highly anticipated talk show 'Koffee With Karan season 8', and took to his social media to drop a teaser. The teaser is fun as Karan took all of the troll and negative comments into consideration while chopping out the trailer. The teaser depicts Karan in a pink sweater, quietly sipping his coffee, when his conscience appears out of nowhere to question him about the chat program, which returns on October 26, 2023.

Karan's conscience, that comes with a 'K', mocked him for getting the same old nepo kids to his show and also that his last season was 'thanda'. At the end, he promises that Season 8 is going to be great. Watch the teaser.

Sharing the promo, the 51-year-old wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan season 8 - streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar!"

Season 8 of the show will have Shah Rukh Khan make his return on KWK and he could be the first celebrity guest on Karan's talk program. South stars such as Yash, Allu Arjun, and Rishab Shetty are also slated to appear on Koffee With Karan 8. It is also believed that new segments will be introduced to the conversation show, and the decor will be completely revamped.

Koffee With Karan Season 8, only on Disney+Hotstar from October 26, 2023.