Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date

    Season 8 of Koffee With Karan will have Shah Rukh Khan make his return and he could be the first celebrity guest on Karan Johar's talk program.

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    If you are done scrolling through the OTT platform and are searching for what to watch next, Karan Johar is here to entertain you and spill some Bollywood gossip. Director Karan Johar is finally back with his highly anticipated talk show 'Koffee With Karan season 8', and took to his social media to drop a teaser. The teaser is fun as Karan took all of the troll and negative comments into consideration while chopping out the trailer. The teaser depicts Karan in a pink sweater, quietly sipping his coffee, when his conscience appears out of nowhere to question him about the chat program, which returns on October 26, 2023.

    Karan's conscience, that comes with a 'K', mocked him for getting the same old nepo kids to his show and also that his last season was 'thanda'. At the end, he promises that Season 8 is going to be great. Watch the teaser.

    The teaser

    Sharing the promo, the 51-year-old wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan season 8 - streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Season 8 of the show will have Shah Rukh Khan make his return on KWK and he could be the first celebrity guest on Karan's talk program. South stars such as Yash, Allu Arjun, and Rishab Shetty are also slated to appear on Koffee With Karan 8. It is also believed that new segments will be introduced to the conversation show, and the decor will be completely revamped.

    Koffee With Karan Season 8, only on Disney+Hotstar from October 26, 2023. 

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out anr

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out

    Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's controversial remarks; HERE is what he said SHG EAI

    Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's controversial remarks; HERE is what he said

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this anr

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' RKK

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha'

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know RKK

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights rkn

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights

    Kim Kardashian SUPER-BOLD Bikini photos: Socialite's revealing pictures accentuate her hour-glass figure ATG

    Kim Kardashian SUPER-BOLD Bikini photos: Socialite's revealing pictures accentuate her hour-glass figure

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Galaxy Buds FE What was launched recently at Samsung event gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Galaxy Buds FE: What was launched recently?

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out anr

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon