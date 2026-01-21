KL Rahul showed support for brother-in-law Ahan Shetty's film 'Border 2' with an Instagram reel, promising to watch it twice if Ahan commented. Ahan's witty comeback, telling him to watch it four times, left the family in splits.

KL Rahul's Viral Support for Ahan Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul has joined the viral 'Border 2' trend to highlight his support for his brother-in-law and actor Ahan Shetty. Taking to his Instagram handle, KL Rahul shared a video in which he was seen practising on the cricket field with the text "Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 two times)" written on it. "Awaaz pahochni chahiye," wrote KL Rahul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul) The reel immediately grabbed attention, leaving Ahan, his father Suniel Shetty, and sister Athiya Shetty in splits. Ahan also replied to his Reel by dropping a hilarious comment that stole the show, writing "Bhai, do baar nahi, chaar baar dekhna padega! (Brother.. Not twice, have to watch it four times!)"

About 'Border 2'

Ahan Shetty carries forward his father Suniel Shetty's iconic legacy in 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh. The second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies.

"Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of Border 2 and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one.

'Border 2' is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23. (ANI)