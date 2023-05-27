Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Were KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London? Here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH)

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty seen in a London strip club while he recovers from injury? 'Bro is done being a good boy,' joke internet users.

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 27, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    KL Rahul suffered an injury on his thigh during this year's IPL season. This means that Rahul will be out of action for some months. Sadly, this is his second significant injury in the past two to three years.

    For some months, the batsman has been out of form. Unfortunately, this is his second severe injury in two to three years. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are in London right now. They were spotted in what seemed to be an adult entertainment zone. Netizens have speculated that it is a strip joint. 

    KL Rahul seen at London Strip Club
    The cricketer is taking a vacation as he recovers from surgery. He's gone through a lot in the last few months. While various comments were made, some stated that he had done nothing criminal. Athiya Shetty is also in the club with him. 

    Netizens have had varying reactions to the same. Cricket fans have responded with disbelief. There are also several comments on Reddit. Fans will recall how Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called out in the past for remarks that many deemed sexist. Following that, both showed they were exceptional talents for the country. 

    The video has gone popular among sports enthusiasts. However, Redditors have stated that this is not cause for concern. 

    Luxx Club in London is a social venue, not a strip club. Suniel Shetty was recently asked about KL Rahul. He expressed regret that he had been hurt. He stated that he had nothing to say. Suniel stated that he must score runs to silence his critics. 

    Suniel stated that while he adores Athiya, he is glad she has someone like KL Rahul. The actor stated that he was a fan of KL Rahul even before he was dating Athiya Shetty. The seasoned actor said he has also dealt with trolls throughout his career.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
