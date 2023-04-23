Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan's film wins hearts on Eid; mints 25 crores

After having an average day-one collection at the box office, Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses a huge jump on day two as it is winning fans' hearts slowly. Know more.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, Yentamma, motion posters, and so on, the trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has garnered rave reviews. Audiences counted the days left to witness Salman Khan on 70 mm celluloid screens. The film hit screens on April 21, 2023.

The hit foot-tapping numbers had already created curiosity among cinema lovers and a well-deserved wait to witness Salman Khan on screen after a long gap with a blockbuster film that blends action, romance, drama, emotions, a powerful storyline, finesse-filled performances, and so on. The film is mix of action, drama, romance, fighting, love, and too much masala.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

While the opening day one collection of the film was worrisome and low, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film's second-day box office collections, witnessed a big jump on day two as the film has done a business of over 25 crores taking its gross nett domestic total to 41.86 crores.

Salman Khan has won over Eid again! The actor’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a giant leap on the second day, pushing the film close to the Rs 50 crore mark. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 25.75 cr. on Eid. The film witnessed a jump of 62.87%.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]. Biz escalates across the board. #SalmanKhan + #Eid Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz."

He also shared, "The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 has come as big relief for its investors. However, the mass belt has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, meaning the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come."

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked Salman’s first Eid release on the big screen after four years. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samji directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Cosmetics magnate flaunts curvaceous body in searing black bra; see sizzling pictures