    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian perform seva, serve food at Iskon Temple in Mumbai; photos go viral

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were in Mumbai this weekend for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding where they were seen praying and serving food to children at the temple.

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian perform seva, serve food at Iskon Temple in Mumbai; photos go viral
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visited the Iskon Temple in Mumbai. The Kardashian sisters' life coach, Jay Shetty, accompanied them to the temple. In viral photographs, Kim and Khloe can be seen praying and distributing meals to youngsters at the temple. The Kardashian sisters were in India for Ambani's wedding. Kim and Khloe were photographed wearing outfits with dupattas draped over them. They were observed greeting youngsters and interacting with the priest at the temple. 

    The SKIMS owner stayed in India for 48 hours. During their journey, she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding as well as the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. She was spotted having fun at the ceremony. Kim also made headlines when she posted a photo of herself and Aishwarya Rai at the Shubh Aashirwad event. While multiple videos of the couple with other wedding guests have already gone viral, a photo of them together is now causing a stir on the internet. 

    Kim Kardashian is seen in the snapshot snapping a photograph with Aishwarya Rai. The Bollywood actress, clad in a bright attire, smiled while Kim Kardashian pouted. Kim Kardashian posted the shot on Instagram Stories with the remark, "Queen." She was also spotted in images with Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara. A photo of her blessing the bride has also gone viral.

    Nita Ambani also gave Kim a special greeting at the wedding location. In a beautiful moment, Nita Ambani was spotted strolling hand in hand with Kim Kardashian and Lorraine Schwartz, demonstrating the event's mix of Indian and worldwide celebrity.

    Aside from attending the wedding, she was spotted riding a vehicle and sightseeing in Mumbai. She also announced that her travel to the nation will be included on the future season of Kardashians.

