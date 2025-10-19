Kim Kardashian made a jaw-dropping appearance at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, arriving in a beige ensemble with her face completely covered, stealing the spotlight with her bold, avant-garde fashion statement

Kim, known for her signature style and red-carpet looks, once again stunned everyone with her dramatic appearance, wearing a beige-coloured outfit with her face fully covered. What added glam to her look was a large necklace and emerald rings.

<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251019062559.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251019062606.jpg" alt=""><br>The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted a star-studded gathering for its fifth annual Academy Museum Gala. <br>It was attended by Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Michelle Monaghan, June Squibb, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall and breakouts like Sorry, Baby's Eva Victor and Sentimental Value star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.</p><p>This year's gale honorees included Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and Bowen Yang. The star-studded evening raises vital support for the museum's exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.</p><p>The 2025 Gala Host Committee included Amy Adams, Judd Apatow, Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Dern, Colman Domingo, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lupita Nyong'o, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Chloë Sevigny, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Zegler and many more, according to Variety. </p><p>Bruce Springsteen is set to perform at this year's gala, where he will be honoured with the inaugural Legacy Award, recognising "an artist whose body of work has inspired generations of storytellers and deeply influenced our culture."</p><p>Meanwhile, Cruz is the recipient of the Icon Award, Salles the Luminary Award and Yang the Vantage Award.</p><h2><strong>Academy Museum Gala</strong></h2><p>"The Academy Museum Gala is a special evening dedicated to bringing together individuals to champion the celebration, advancement, and preservation of cinema," said Academy Museum director and president Amy Homma. "As we gather for a fifth year, we are honoured to recognise Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang, storytellers whose influence has been proven to resonate in film and beyond. We are so thankful to the founding supporters of the museum, including our partner Rolex, for their long-standing commitment to cinema, and our co-chairs for hosting this important event," as quoted by Deadline.</p><p>The 2025 gala is being co-chaired by Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson and Academy Museum trustee Alejandro Ramirez Magana, according to Deadline. (ANI)</p>