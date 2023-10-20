Kim Kardashian's daughter suffering from dyslexia? Here's what we know

North West, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter, revealed her dyslexia in a TikTok video. Kim hired a male nanny, and Kanye reacted positively to the decision, emphasizing independence for their children

In a live TikTok video, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, revealed that she has dyslexia. During the video, North shared this information with her viewers, saying, “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” Kim Kardashian, her mother, interrupted her before she could say more, jokingly saying, “Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

Neither Kim nor North provided further details about North's dyslexia, and Kim mentioned that she deliberately refrains from discussing her daughter's personal life.

Kim and Kanye welcomed North into the world in June 2013, followed by the arrival of their son Saint two years later, their daughter Chicago in 2018, and their son Psalm the following year. In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kim disclosed that she had hired a male nanny to care for their children, a decision that initially made her anxious. She admitted that she was "scared out of her mind" to inform Kanye West about this choice.

However, Kim was pleasantly surprised by Kanye's reaction. He was receptive to the male nanny's presence and even engaged in a friendly manner with him. He discussed parenting techniques with the nanny, emphasizing the importance of encouraging their children's independence. Kim shared her relief about Kanye's response, saying, "I was like, 'Oh my god. OK. That’s great.'