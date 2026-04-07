Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their relationship official via an Instagram reel. The F1 driver posted a video of them on a high-speed drive in a Ferrari F40 in Tokyo, where they were also recently seen vacationing together.

Love seems to be in the air and on the streets of Tokyo. Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sparked buzz after an Instagram reel showed Hamilton driving a red Ferrari F40 with Kardashian by his side.

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Instagram Reel Confirms Romance

On April 6, Hamilton posted this reel on his Instagram handle, confirming his relationship with Kim. The two are seen on a high-speed drive in the video, which showed him whipping around in his Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, Japan, as per PEOPLE. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

'Tokyo Drift Vol. III'

"HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," Hamilton wrote in the caption of the Reel, which was set to the song "Victory Lap" by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again.

At the end of the video, Kardashian can be seen in the passenger's seat wearing a white turtleneck top. When the camera approached her in the car, the mother of four said, "That's insane," after her joy ride with Hamilton.

Couple's Recent Vacation

On March 25, a source told PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were vacationing together in Tokyo, joined by three of her younger children--Saint, Chicago, and Psalm--whom she shares, along with daughter North, with ex-husband Kanye West. (ANI)