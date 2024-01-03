'Killer Soup trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The trailer for "Killer Soup," a comedy crime web series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, has generated anticipation with its intriguing visuals. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series premieres on Netflix on January 11, 2024

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    The much-anticipated official trailer for the upcoming comedy crime web series, "Killer Soup," starring Bollywood powerhouses Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, was released today, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling and intriguing show. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, known for his acclaimed works such as "Ishqiya," "Dedh Ishqiya," and "Sonchiriya," the series is gearing up for its premiere on Netflix on January 11th, 2024.

    The two-minute and 22-second trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Killer Soup," keeping viewers hooked with its engaging visuals and a veil of mystery surrounding the plot. Despite the absence of explicit plot details, the trailer introduces the ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Anula Navlekar, as the suspenseful narrative reaches its crescendo. The trailer has already created a strong buzz, successfully piquing the curiosity of the audience.

    Abhishek Chaubey, along with co-creators Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade, has crafted a web series that promises to blend comedy and crime seamlessly. "Killer Soup" adds to Chaubey's impressive filmography, and with the stellar cast on board, expectations are running high.

    ALSO READ: 'Recovery was just a one-way road', Jeremy Renner opens up on personal struggles after snow-plough trauma

    Manoj Bajpayee, who had a prolific year in 2023 with noteworthy performances in films like "Gulmohar" and "Joram," is not only headlining "Killer Soup" but is also set to captivate audiences in the upcoming film "Despatch." On the other hand, Konkona Sensharma, known for her versatility, showcased her directorial skills in a short film for the Netflix anthology series "Lust Stories 2." She is also part of Anurag Basu's "Metro In Dino," sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 2:22 PM IST
