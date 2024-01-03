Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Recovery was just a one-way road', Jeremy Renner opens up on personal struggles after snow-plough trauma

    Jeremy Renner, recovering from a severe snow-plough accident, broke over 30 bones while saving his nephew. Refusing victimhood, he emphasizes family love, mental fortitude, and gratitude

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Jeremy Renner, renowned for his role as Hawkeye in the Avengers franchise, recently opened up about the challenging recovery process following a severe snow-plough accident that occurred on January 1, 2023. The 52-year-old actor faced life-threatening injuries, breaking more than 30 bones while trying to assist his nephew with a stuck car near his home in Lake Tahoe.

    The tragic incident unfolded when Jeremy's Sno-Cat machine unexpectedly ran over him while he attempted to prevent it from hitting his nephew. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and severe orthopedic injuries, placing him in critical condition and raising doubts about his survival.

    In an interview with ABC News, Renner described the initial moments after the accident, expressing uncertainty and fear about the extent of his injuries. He shared concerns about potential disfigurement and contemplated the impact on his existence, wondering if he would become a permanent "science experiment."

    Despite the harrowing experience, Renner adamantly refuses to be defined by the memory of the accident as a victim. In the interview, he stated, "I refuse to be haunted by that memory that way. This is why I talk to my family about, from all their perspectives, which are horrifying that I put upon them. But we just endured, that’s real love, suffering, but that feeds the seeds of what love is."

    Renner showcased remarkable mental fortitude during his recovery, emphasizing the crucial role his positive attitude played in the healing process. During an interview on New Year’s Eve Live, he expressed overwhelming gratitude towards his family, recognizing the profound impact the accident could have had on their lives had he not survived.

    "There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became a relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter, and all those that I really affected," Renner shared. He delved into the profound impact of the accident on his perspective, highlighting his singular focus on getting better.

    Despite the daunting challenges and physical pain, Renner's resilience emerged as a guiding force, helping him navigate the arduous journey back to health. He actively updates fans on social media about his progress, underscoring his unwavering commitment to overcoming adversity and returning to his feet.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
