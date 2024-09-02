Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep, one of the most beloved actors in the Kannada film industry, celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday with his fans in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The celebration was filled with excitement and love, as fans gathered in large numbers to wish their favourite star. Sudeep, known for his charismatic screen presence and humble nature, used the occasion to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and share some exciting updates about his upcoming projects.

Kiccha Sudeep's birthday is always a significant event for his fans, and this year was no different. The actor, possessing a vast fan base, found himself overwhelmed by the love and respect he received. "One percent of the love and respect shown by the fans is what I have come to. It is because of them that I can walk with my head held high wherever I go," Sudeep shared, reflecting on the deep bond he shares with his fans.

With the support of MLA CK Ramamurthy, Sudeep organised the birthday celebration. He took a moment to express his gratitude to the police personnel and all those who contributed to making the event a grand success. The actor humorously remarked that despite being "28 years old and just turning 29," the celebrations and the love from his fans make him feel eternally young.

Adding to the excitement of the day, Sudeep unveiled a major update about his upcoming movie 'Billa Ranga Basha'. Fans and industry insiders alike have eagerly anticipated Anoop Bhandari's film. The actor made an official announcement about the project, which promises to be yet another blockbuster in his career. Sudeep assured his fans that the trailer for his other movie, 'Max', will be worth the wait, despite the slight delay.

Throughout the celebration, Sudeep emphasised the importance of remaining grounded and humble. "Every artist makes a movie, but being big in personality is important," he noted. Sudeep's humility and respect for his fans are qualities that have endeared him to millions. He apologised for not being able to host a home match, acknowledging the immense fanfare and support he continues to receive. Sudeep also extended his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, saying, "Work as long as you like to see. Thank you so much to everyone."

Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, Sudeep's daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, showcased her artistic talents by presenting her father with a special birthday gift. Sanvi, who entered the entertainment industry by singing in the film 'Jimmy', created a new artwork specifically for her father. Fans praised the piece on social media, capturing Sudeep's intense and dynamic personality.

