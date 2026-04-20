Khloe Kardashian shared that she is often the person her loved ones turn to for support, but she struggles to seek help for herself. The reality star revealed she is addressing this pattern in therapy and often avoids bothering her sister Kim.

In a candid revelation, Khloe Kardashian has shared that while she is often the first person her loved ones turn to in times of need, she struggles to seek support for herself. In a recent interview, as per People magazine, the 41-year-old reality star admitted that this pattern is something she is actively addressing in therapy.

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'That's My Problem'

"That's my problem. That's what I work on in therapy," said the The Kardashians star, highlighting a personal challenge that contrasts with her dependable role within her circle.

Khloe explained that although she considers reaching out to her sister Kim Kardashian, she often talks herself out of it. "I think I would call Kim the most, but also, my personality, I'll say, 'Ugh. Kim is studying for the bar. She has four kids. She's acting,' ... and I will run this list down in my head and be like, 'I'm not gonna bother her with my trivial s--- that I'm gonna get over in two days,' " she said, as quoted by People magazine.

She added, however, that she knows Kim would be supportive, "So that's my brain. But I know Kim doesn't care. She'll be like, 'Call me,' " as quoted by People magazine.

On Being a 'Judge of Character'

The Good American co-founder also spoke about her perception of people, describing herself as the best "judge of character" among her siblings, except when it comes to her own romantic relationships. "If I'm dating [the person] no," she said with a smile, adding, "If it's somebody else, normally, I'm a great judge of character," as quoted by People magazine.

Praise for Younger Sisters

Khloe also praised her younger sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, for their grounded outlook. "They have such great heads on their shoulders," she said, adding, "Like, they're really realistic and levelheaded." She noted that their guarded nature stems from growing up under intense public scrutiny compared to older siblings like herself, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian.

Reflections on Career and Growth

Reflecting on her journey in the spotlight, Khloe also spoke about lessons learned from early career decisions. "At the time, there was no thought. It was more like, 'This is so f---ing cool,' " she said, recalling her initial brand endorsements. Over time, her perspective evolved, "Not all money is good money... Our platform is powerful, and we can't just be doing things to do things," as quuoted by People magazine.

Despite acknowledging past missteps, Khloe maintained a balanced view, and said, "You grow up and you come to your senses," she said, calling it "an evolution." (ANI)