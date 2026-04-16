Khloe Kardashian slams ex-husband Lamar Odom after he disputed her claims in his documentary. She says she regrets participating 'as a favour' and now feels 'played' and 'pissed' that he is discrediting her role in his 2015 recovery.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has hit back at her ex-husband, former NBA player Lamar Odom, expressing regret over appearing in his recent documentary, saying she participated "as a favour", according to People. Odom revisits his 2015 near-fatal overdose in the Netflix documentary 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom', where Kardashian also appears, speaking about their marriage and how she supported him during his recovery, including calling off their divorce proceedings at the time. However, following the release, Odom has disputed some of Kardashian's claims in media interactions, including her account of events during his hospitalisation and the extent of her role in his recovery.

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Khloe 'pissed off' over Lamar's remarks

Reacting to his remarks on the recent episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, Kardashian said she is upset over how the situation has unfolded. "I think what's pissing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I'm like, I'm never going to do another Lamar thing again, 'cause I'm all good. But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he's] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I'm a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn't the one that helped him," she said. "I feel so dumb," Kardashian said, admitting that she's "pissed that I'm even involved."

'I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar'

She was asked by Odom and his team to participate in the documentary, she said on the podcast, and was "contemplating" it for months before agreeing. "I said, 'I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don't really want to go down this road if it's negative. He's been through enough,'" according to People. She revealed that she initially hesitated for months before agreeing to be part of the project. "Everyone was like, 'No, it's amazing. It's going to be really positive. He's the one doing it. He's the one asking,'" she recalled. Netflix then told her they couldn't "finish the doc without her," so she agreed to participate.

Kardashian also clarified that she did not receive any payment for her participation. "I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I'm not getting paid one penny to do this. I have no dog in this fight. It doesn't matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don't care. And it's also not something I really want to talk about anymore."

'I feel played': Khloe on being discredited

Expressing disappointment over Odom's recent statements, she said, "All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy," she said. "I feel played."

She further described revisiting the past as emotionally taxing. "Do people think I like talking about this all day long? No, it's traumatic," the Good American founder said of reliving the marriage and Lamar's addiction for the documentary. "I would never expose someone that was not for me to expose. I kept all of that to myself for 11 years, or whenever that was. I was asked by Lamar to do this documentary. I did it for him," she said, according to People.

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom is now streaming on Netflix. (ANI)