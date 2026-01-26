'Khichdi' actress Vandana Pathak celebrated her father, veteran actor-director Arvind Vaidya, being conferred with the Padma Shri. She called him her 'hero' and 'inspiration' for his remarkable 33-year contribution to the arts.

'Khichdi' fame Vandana Pathak is extremely happy as her father and veteran actor Arvind Vaidya has been honoured with Padma Shri award. Taking to Instagram, Vandana wrote, "From Shri Arvind Vaidya to Padma Shri Arvind Vaidya. Congratulations to my dad, my hero, my first teacher, my inspiration and my superstar." She also shared several pictures of her dad. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vandana Pathak (@vandanapathak26)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Renowned actor-director Arvind Vaidya has been conferred with the award in recognition of his remarkable contribution to the arts. With a career spanning 33 years, he has directed over 200 plays and remains a towering figure in Indian cinema.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India announced the Padma Awards 2026, one of the nation's highest civilian honours, celebrating outstanding contributions in fields ranging from public service and arts to science, education, medicine, sports and social work.

Other Padma Award Recipients

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol were awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and actor R Madhavan are among the Padma Shri winners.

Late actor Satish Shah was also honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously.

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Senior actor Murali Mohan was awarded the Padma Shri. Renowned comedian Rajendra Prasad also received the same prestigious honour. (ANI)