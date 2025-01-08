Yash turns 39: Toxic to KGF Chapter 3, upcoming movies of Kannada superstar's fans should not MISS

Yash, also known as 'Rocky bhai,' was born Naveen Kumar Gowda but took the stage name 'Yash' to reflect his on-screen demeanour.

Today is the birthday of Yash, the superstar who single-handedly changed the course of Kannada film and secured his status as a pan-Indian hero. Yash is known for his larger-than-life personality and unrivalled passion to narrative, and he is now set to reach new heights with an exceptional slate of films that has fans buzzing with anticipation. Here's a closer look at what the man who never fails to surprise has planned!

Kannada actor Yash, born Naveen Kumar Gowda, celebrates his 39th birthday on January 8. Yash made his film debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi and quickly achieved fame for his work in Moggina Manasu, for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Although his first main part in Rocky (2008) did not go well, Yash's career took off with successes such as Googly (2013), Gajakesari (2014), and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014).

Lets have a look at Yash’s Power-Packed Lineup

KGF Chapter 3

The phenomenon that made Yash a global sensation returns with its eagerly awaited third edition. KGF: Chapter 3 will deepen Rocky Bhai's realm, delving further into the larger-than-life legacy. This film, known for its pioneering cinematography, adrenaline-pumping action, and dramatic storyline, is certain to provide an unparalleled cinematic experience. With stakes higher than ever, the KGF story is anticipated to end with a boom that will be remembered for years.

Ramayana

Yash is scheduled to play one of the most legendary characters in Indian mythology in the film Ramayana. This project holds the potential to be a watershed moment in Indian film. Yash's seriousness and intensity make him an ideal fit for such a grand project, and fans anxiously await his portrayal of the legendary figure.

Toxic

In Toxic, Yash ventures into uncharted terrain. This project is being kept under wraps, but early rumour suggests a dark, deep plot that defies traditional storytelling. Yash's participation demonstrates his dedication to pushing boundaries and embracing daring new roles that confound preconceptions.

Latest Videos