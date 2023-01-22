Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner Dubai Party: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor all glam up for supermodel's tequila brand launch bash

    Shanaya Kapoor tweeted a photo from last night's Dubai Bash at Palm Jumeirah with Kendall Jenner and Suhana Khan. Suhana was at the party with her friend Shanaya who shared some photos from the event.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two rising stars who have grown to prominence even before making their film debuts. Fans were not shocked to see the two BFFs at a party together. No one expected that model Kendall Jenner would join them. The pair attended her party at a luxurious hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and even posed for a photo with her.

    Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram stories on Saturday to share many photos and videos from the spectacular event. Suhana Khan was dressed in a hot pink gown, while Shanaya wore a strapless bandeau crepe tiny dress. Kendall Jenner was dressed in an olive green gown and latex gloves. The stunning three grinned for the camera as they stood next to one other.

    Shanaya Kapoor with Suhana Khan and Kendall Jenner

    Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's mother, took to Instagram to share a video made by Kendall's fan page. It showed Shanaya Kapoor conversing with a companion, not far away from Kendall Jenner, who was also seen greeting the visitors. Maheep captioned the video, "I spot my girl." Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor shared some photos from the party on her Instagram stories. 

    Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are smiling with Kendall Jenner in one of the photos. The picture's background depicts the city's gorgeous skyline and the hotel's breathtaking view. Shanaya, on the other hand, was poised to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Bedhadak. However, there has been no further word about the film since its announcement. 

    Suhana Khan, meanwhile, recently completed Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will appear in the film with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Aly Khan.
     

