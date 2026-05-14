Prime Video will globally premiere its new Korean romance series 'See You at Work Tomorrow!' on June 22. Starring Seo In-guk and Park Ji-hyun, it's a workplace satire and slow-burn romance about a planner and her emotionally distant boss.

Prime Video has announced that its upcoming Korean romance series 'See You at Work Tomorrow!' will premiere globally on June 22, streaming in more than 240 countries and territories. Headlined by South Korean actors Seo In-guk and Park Ji-hyun, the series blends workplace satire with a slow-burn romance set against the backdrop of modern office culture.

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Plot and Characters

According to the official announcement, the story follows Cha Ji-yoon, a once-ambitious product planner who now moves through her daily routine on autopilot, and her boss Kang Si-woo, an emotionally distant executive known in the office as the "Three-No Man", "no smiles, no small talk, no apologies."

The makers describe the series as "a fresh, relatable take on office life where deadlines are tight, emotions run high, and love might just be the most unpredictable project of all."

Character Dynamics

Ji-yoon is portrayed as someone who has "mastered the art of doing just enough to get by." While dependable at work, she spends her personal time focused on "comfort food, gaming, and keeping life, and love, strictly low-stakes." The character's guarded emotional world begins to shift as she grows closer to Si-woo, whose "quiet sincerity starts to break through her carefully built walls."

From Webtoon to Screen

The series is based on the popular Kakao Webtoon by McQueen Studio and aims to capture the realities of contemporary work culture through humour and emotional storytelling. The official synopsis states that the drama is "about showing up even when life feels overwhelming, and discovering that sometimes, the most meaningful connections happen when you least expect them."

'See You at Work Tomorrow!' is produced by Studio Dragon and Kross Pictures. The show is directed by Cho Eun-sol, known for Perfect Shot and My Beautiful Apartment, and written by Kim Kyung-min, co-writer of Born Again.

In a press note, Prime Video described the series as a story for anyone who has "caught feelings between meetings or found sparks in the most unexpected places," adding: "Because this time, clocking in might just mean falling in love."