Actor Kay Kay Menon clarified he had no role in Congress’s "Vote Chori" campaign, stating a clip from his web series promo was used without his knowledge or permission.

Actor Kay Kay Menon has firmly denied having any role in the Congress party's "Vote Chori" campaign after a purported video appeared to show him endorsing their drive, but the actor stated it was done "without his knowledge" or "approval".

Taking to the comment section of the post, Menon clarified that the clip had been taken from his promotions for the web series "Special Ops" and was "edited and "used without permission."



"Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my "Special Ops" promotions has been edited and used without permission," read his comment, denying any role in the campaign.

The video used by the Congress featured Menon's Special Ops character, Himmat Singh, asking viewers to join the campaign. The caption read, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo (Himmat Singh is saying something, go quickly! Stop it)."





Meanwhile Congress' has intensfied its campaign of alleged"vote theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Delhi police detained several oppostion leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi as they took a protest march from Parliament to Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded INDIA bloc MPs for "standing shoulder to shoulder" and "fighting with full strength" in the movement against "vote theft".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the fight is for the protection of democracy.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the fellow MPs of INDIA for standing shoulder to shoulder and fighting with full strength in this movement against vote theft. As I said, this fight is not political--it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together," Gandhi said. (ANI)