user
user icon

Bayer Enters License Agreement With China’s Puhe BioPharma For Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Stays Bullish

Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division’s Head of Business Development and Licensing Juergen Eckhardt said the drug’s “highly selective targeting” of cancer cells while sparing healthy ones is “very promising.”

Bayer Enters License Agreement With China’s Puhe BioPharma For Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Stays Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

German pharmaceutical company Bayer (BAYRY) said on Wednesday it has entered into a global license agreement with China’s Suzhou Puhe BioPharma Co. for its oral drug candidate targeting cancer cells.

Under the agreement, Bayer obtained a worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the experimental drug, a PRMT5 inhibitor that selectively targets MTAP-deleted tumors.

The drug is an investigational agent and has not been approved by health authorities for use in any country. It is currently being evaluated as a targeted treatment option for patients with certain solid tumors.

Bayer said that the company has initiated a clinical phase 1 study of the drug and enrolled its first participant. However, it did not divulge the financial terms of the agreement.

Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division’s Head of Business Development and Licensing Juergen Eckhardt said the drug’s “highly selective targeting” of cancer cells while sparing healthy ones is “very promising.”

“We are looking forward to explore the potential of the PRMT5 inhibitor, which could improve outcomes for patients with MTAP-deleted tumors who often have a poor prognosis,” Eckhardt said while adding that the agreement will allow the company to strengthen its precision oncology pipeline.

Puhe BioPharma CEO Yongqi Guo also said that they see “great potential” in the treatment option and that the drug demonstrated brain penetration capabilities.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Bayer dipped marginally but stayed in the ‘bullish’ territory (55/100), accompanied by a drop in message volume from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels over the past 24 hours.

BAYRY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:20 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BAYRY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:20 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Bayer shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange are up by over 19% this year but down by over 15% over the past 12 months.

Bayer’s American depositary receipts (ADRs) on the OTC markets are up by over 25% this year but down by nearly 14% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Alphabet In Spotlight After Nielsen Says YouTube Captured 11% Of TV Viewership In February: Retail Turns Neutral

Alphabet In Spotlight After Nielsen Says YouTube Captured 11% Of TV Viewership In February: Retail Turns Neutral

Cisco Stock’s Gains ‘May Creep Up On You’ In 2025, Says Melius Research Citing 3 Key Reasons – Retail’s Bullish

Cisco Stock’s Gains ‘May Creep Up On You’ In 2025, Says Melius Research Citing 3 Key Reasons – Retail’s Bullish

Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

Paychex Stock Declines Pre-Market Despite Positive Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Unimpressed

Paychex Stock Declines Pre-Market Despite Positive Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Unimpressed

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail’s Excited

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail’s Excited

Recent Stories

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP's 8-year rule in UP, alleges corruption and loot under Yogi government ddr

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP's 8-year rule in UP, alleges corruption and loot under Yogi government

Alphabet In Spotlight After Nielsen Says YouTube Captured 11% Of TV Viewership In February: Retail Turns Neutral

Alphabet In Spotlight After Nielsen Says YouTube Captured 11% Of TV Viewership In February: Retail Turns Neutral

Cisco Stock’s Gains ‘May Creep Up On You’ In 2025, Says Melius Research Citing 3 Key Reasons – Retail’s Bullish

Cisco Stock’s Gains ‘May Creep Up On You’ In 2025, Says Melius Research Citing 3 Key Reasons – Retail’s Bullish

Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

Paychex Stock Declines Pre-Market Despite Positive Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Unimpressed

Paychex Stock Declines Pre-Market Despite Positive Q3 Earnings — Retail’s Unimpressed

Recent Videos

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon
Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

Video Icon