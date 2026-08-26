Katy Perry shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Dolly Parton, calling her an 'example of a woman who defied stereotypes'. The singer remembered her personal interactions with the music icon, who she described as a 'cup of joy'.

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has penned a heartfelt note, remembering the legendary Dolly Parton on Instagram. In her post, Katy Perry shared a series of pictures and videos, capturing moments she spent with the late music icon. She wrote how Parton was an "example of a woman who defied stereotypes for decades."

Katy Perry's Heartfelt Tribute

"Like the rest of the world, my heart sank seeing the news of dear Dolly's passing. She meant so much to so many people for so long. For me, she was an example of a woman who defied the stereotypes for decades. She proved that big boobs, big brains, and a big voice can all exist in one tiny body! But the biggest thing about her by far was her heart," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

She also remembered the times when she got the opportunity to meet Dolly Parton and even sing with her, adding that she always found her as an inspiration. "I had the honor of meeting and singing with her several times. Every time I saw Dolly, she was a pure, sweet (but not saccharine) sassy, cup of joy. Her way of looking at life with a sense of humor has always been an inspiration to me... I remember having a dream of having her sing with me for my Super Bowl show, popping out of a larger than life rhinestone cowboy boot... and though she couldn't do it at the time she sent my team a sweet note, through fax... it was 2015! Lol," Perry added.

Statement on Parton's Passing

Dolly Parton died after a "brief battle" with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, as per Variety. "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand," read a statement from her representative, as quoted by People.

Tributes Pour In

Since the news came out, tributes have been pouring in from across the globe, with many remembering her rich musical legacy. Among them were music figures like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Elton John. (ANI)