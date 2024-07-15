Katrina Kaif in Mangalore: Actress visits Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala; pic goes viral

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is not in London; she is in Mangalore visiting Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala amid pregnancy rumours. In the viral photo, she was spotted talking to a temple official.

Katrina Kaif was seen at the office of Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala in Kuthar, Mangalore. A photograph of the actress chatting with a temple official has become popular on social media. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul allegedly joined her on her journey to Mangalore. In the now-viral shot, the actress is seated and speaking with a temple official. Katrina wore a white salwar kameez with a matching dupatta and no makeup. The Instagram account Mangalore Meri Jaan first shared the photograph.

The caption read, “Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visited the Office of Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala in Kuthar today to seek blessings from Swamy Koragajja @katrinakaif.” The image soon went viral on Reddit.

One person wrote, “Wow, Kat is in Mangalore.” Another wished, “I hope everything goes well for her!” Another added, “Nor surprising, she is quite religious and used to visit Siddhivinayak and Mount Mary before every movie release.” One comment read, “Such a surprise, OMG!”

Explaining the importance of the god, one remark read, “Swamy Koragajja is a Daiva (deity, not god). Like Panjurli in the Kantara movie, Koragajja is a powerful deity known to return lost items. Followers offer this deity Chakkuli and Alcohol. We refer to Daivas as Swamy. Ex. Swamy Annappa Panjurli, Swamy Koragajja. It is not a living person or hoax guruji. It is very common in Tulunadu to attend “darshan (invoking god or deity’s spirit by darshanapatri)” and then seek blessings (or answers to questions). Most people with disputes and issues go there. Guessing Katrina was advised by someone to visit the temple.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is believed to be expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal. The assumption began after a video of Vicky and Katrina strolling in London went viral. Since then, Katrina has spent less time in the spotlight. She visited London and Germany before attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. However, neither Vicky nor Katrina has verified or rejected the pregnancy speculations.

On the job front, Katrina was recently seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film garnered mediocre reviews, and she has not announced any new projects. Katrina Kaif is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, but there is no word on when the film will be shot.



