    Creamy rabri to cool lassi, a look into Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cuisine menu

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's food menu featured a variety of chaats prepared by teams flown in from Varanasi, Anant's favorite Pesarattu - a green gram dosa from Andhra Pradesh, and more.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    The star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant included not only worldwide celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians, but also a variety of culinary pleasures. A video from the July 12 wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant to pharmaceutical heiress Radhika shows many food stands with banners as guests savor the delectable buffet. The name cards on several of the counters read Odette, II Borro, and Bukhara.

    According to reports, the opulent spread featured a mix of traditional Indian dishes and foreign food. From creamy rabri and cool lassi to expensive delicacies like caviar piled on tiramisu, the meal was a foodie's dream. Rameshwaram Café's butter, ghee, and garlic dosa, as well as Anant's favorite Pesarattu - a green gram dosa from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka's famous Thatte Idli, and a selection of puran poli types paired with a Spicy Usal Vada, were also available.

    The event also featured a variety of chaats prepared by teams flown in from Varanasi to ensure authentic flavor. Top chefs, like the team behind the world's greatest restaurant, Central in Peru, and Goan food maestros like Chef Avinash Martins, produced a variety of trademark dishes. Anant and Radhika's wedding on Friday marked the culmination of months of preparation.

