Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Here's what Vicky Kaushal said

It is rumored that actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child.

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumors are currently taking rounds on social media.

Vicky Kaushal responds to pregnancy rumors

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk were in Delhi to promote their film 'Bad Newz'.

It was then Vicky decided to address the pregnancy rumors.

Terming pregnancy as 'Good News' he said, "When the good news will come, we will be more than happy to share."

"There is no truth to that, they are only speculations. Just enjoy 'Bad Newz' when good news will come, we will share," said Vicky.

