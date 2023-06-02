Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam Review: Is Arya's highly-anticipated film worth watching? Read THIS

    ‘Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam' movie Twitter review: The movie features Arya and Siddhi Idnani, which hit the theatres on June 2
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    Arya, a Tamil actor, is ecstatic about the premiere of his latest film, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, which was released in theatres on June 2. The announcement of the film's release date in May enthralled Arya fans. This film features Arya in a rural avatar, which is a fresh part for him. 

    The teaser and trailer have generated a lot of excitement for the movie, which is slated to have a big release. The film is set to open on 350+ screens in Tamil Nadu.

    Fans who saw the film on its opening day flocked to Twitter and expressed their thoughts on the microblogging platform. Arya's wife Sayyesha took to her Twitter space and wished the team for the movie's release. She wrote, "All the best to my hubzy @arya_offl and the entire team of #KatharbashaEndraMuthuramalingam for the release today! I pray that it becomes a blockbuster movie! Go watch it in cinemas now! @dir_muthaiya @gvprakash @DrumsticksProd (sic)."

    So, how is the film? One admirer noted that the film has been good thus far, praising Muthaiya's directing in particular. "ShowTime #KatharbashaEndraMuthuramalingam - @zeoncinemas (Gobi)" they wrote. 2 hours and 33 minutes Tamil is the official language. Mams Muthiyah."

    Another admirer shared details about the film, writing, "#KatharbashaEndraMuthuramalingam from today! For the first time, #Arya is a Rural Action Hero. The team made certain to be there to promote the picture at key TV shows and events."

    Before the film's released, the filmmakers offered a brief peek of Arya in a rough avatar, and the action film's trailer was revealed in March of this year. Aside from Arya, the cast includes Siddhi Idnani, Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, and Naren. Muthaiya directed the film, and GV Prakash provided the soundtrack. Let us wait till more fans post their thoughts on the film on social media platforms.
     

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
